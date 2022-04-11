RBB CEO Alan Thian resigns after internal probe finds policy violations

Apr. 11, 2022 8:51 AM ETRBB Bancorp (RBB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

naotake/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alan Thian, President and CEO of financial holding company RBB (NASDAQ:RBB), has resigned from the posts, effective immediately.
  • The resignation follows an internal investigation conducted by a special committee of the Board of Directors that found violations of company policies and procedures, including those relating to personnel decisions, as well as resulting adverse effects on officer and employee morale.
  • The violations did not have any overall adverse financial impact on the company, as indicated by the Board and management.
  • Thian was on a paid leave of absence since Feb. 22, 2022 and CFO David Morris took over as interim President and CEO.
