FDA places partial clinical hold on Curis study for lymphoma candidate emavusertib
Apr. 11, 2022 8:53 AM ETCuris, Inc. (CRIS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A partial clinical hold has been placed on a trial of Curis' (NASDAQ:CRIS) lymphoma candidate emavusertib in patients with B-cell malignancies.
- The hold follows another one put on a trial of emavusertib in patients with leukemia on April 4 following a death of an acute myeloid leukemia patient who experienced rhabdomyolysis, a previously identified dose-limiting toxicity of the candidate.
- As with that hold, the FDA is asking for safety, efficacy, and other data, as well as information on Curis' (CRIS) determination of the recommended phase 2 dose for emavusertib in the study.
- Curis (CRIS) has also voluntarily paused enrollment in the TakeAim Lymphoma study.
- The company noted it plans to provide updated guidance on the path forward for emavusertib once the clinical holds are resolved.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating gives Curis (CRIS) a strong sell rating.