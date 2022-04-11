FDA places partial clinical hold on Curis study for lymphoma candidate emavusertib

Apr. 11, 2022 8:53 AM ETCuris, Inc. (CRIS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Food And Drug Administration Headquarters In Maryland

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images News

  • A partial clinical hold has been placed on a trial of Curis' (NASDAQ:CRIS) lymphoma candidate emavusertib in patients with B-cell malignancies.
  • The hold follows another one put on a trial of emavusertib in patients with leukemia on April 4 following a death of an acute myeloid leukemia patient who experienced rhabdomyolysis, a previously identified dose-limiting toxicity of the candidate.
  • As with that hold, the FDA is asking for safety, efficacy, and other data, as well as information on Curis' (CRIS) determination of the recommended phase 2 dose for emavusertib in the study.
  • Curis (CRIS) has also voluntarily paused enrollment in the TakeAim Lymphoma study.
  • The company noted it plans to provide updated guidance on the path forward for emavusertib once the clinical holds are resolved.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating gives Curis (CRIS) a strong sell rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.