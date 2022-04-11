Stealth BioTherapeutics to raise $8.5M in equity financing
Apr. 11, 2022 8:55 AM ETStealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) enters agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor to purchase in a registered direct offering 5,583,028 ADS, representing ~67M ordinary shares.
- Purchase price is $0.6269 per ADS for gross proceeds of ~$3.5M.
- Each ADS represents 12 ordinary shares.
- Additionally, the company entered definitive agreement with Morningside Venture for a $5M private placement.
- As part of the private placement, Morningside purchased ~95.71M ordinary shares at a price of $0.05224 per ordinary share and a warrant to purchase up to ~63.17M ordinary shares.
- Offerings is expected to close on or about April 13, 2022.
- Stock trades -3.2% pre-market