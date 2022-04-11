Citi analyst Keith Horowitz has upgraded his recommendation on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to Buy from Neutral as the bank's balance sheet stands out on capital flexibility and asset sensitivity, the analyst said in a note to clients.

For some banks, though, the expected rapid pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes "can be problematic." As a result, he's adjusting ratings to build in a higher margin of safety. At the beginning of the year, Horowitz had expected bank stocks to outperform in an environment of gradual rate increases and solid GDP growth. "However, late-cycle concerns have impacted multiples and led to underperformance (largely since mid-Feb. with the conflict in Ukraine) despite 4% positive revisions to 2023 EPS over the last three months," he wrote.

He has downgraded his recommendations on Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Citizens Financial Group (CFG), State Street (STT), Truist Financial (TFC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Neutral.

"Bank stocks are very macro sensitive. Given the increased uncertainty, it becomes relatively easy to draw up a bear case on credit risk and the negative stock price action seems to reinforce the narrative as investors move to the sidelines awaiting more clarity," Horowitz said in the note.

Wells Fargo (WFC) stock is rising 0.7% in Monday premarket trading. BNY Mellon (BK) is falling 1.5%, Citizens Financial (CFG) -1.9%, State Street (STT) -1.3%, Truist (TFC) -0.8%, and U.S. Bancorp (USB) -1.0%.

Bank of America (BAC), Comerica (CMA), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), M&T Bank (MTB), and Regions Financial (RF) remain Buy-rated.

