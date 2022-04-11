Installed Building Products buys Central Aluminum Supply

Apr. 11, 2022 8:57 AM ETInstalled Building Products, Inc. (IBP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Union Arrow

marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

  • Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) has acquired Central Aluminum Supply and Central Aluminum Supply of North Jersey (CAS); terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Headquartered in Trenton, New Jersey, CAS distributes gutter supplies and accessories to residential, multifamily and commercial markets.
  • The business generates ~$45M of annual distribution revenue.
  • Commenting on the deal, IBP CEO Jeff Edwards stated, "To date in 2022, we have acquired approximately $54 million of annual revenue. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth strategy and we continue to have a robust pipeline of opportunities across multiple geographies, products, and end markets."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.