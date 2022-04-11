Installed Building Products buys Central Aluminum Supply
Apr. 11, 2022 8:57 AM ETInstalled Building Products, Inc. (IBP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) has acquired Central Aluminum Supply and Central Aluminum Supply of North Jersey (CAS); terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Headquartered in Trenton, New Jersey, CAS distributes gutter supplies and accessories to residential, multifamily and commercial markets.
- The business generates ~$45M of annual distribution revenue.
- Commenting on the deal, IBP CEO Jeff Edwards stated, "To date in 2022, we have acquired approximately $54 million of annual revenue. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth strategy and we continue to have a robust pipeline of opportunities across multiple geographies, products, and end markets."