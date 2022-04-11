Trinity Biotech jumps 13% after Korea's MiCo acquires stake at premium
Apr. 11, 2022 9:05 AM ETTrinity Biotech plc (TRIB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stated Monday that it has secured $45M equity plus debt investment in partnership deal with listed Korean biomedical company - MiCo.
- The investment comprises of 11.2M Trinity ADS at price of $2.25, following which MiCo will hold 29.9% ownership in the company. To note, the investment price reflects ~130% premium to TRIB's last close of $0.98 on Apr. 8.
- Also, the debt component includes the issue of $20M seven-year unsecured junior convertible note. It comes at a fixed interest rate of 1.5% and a conversion price of $3.24 per ADS.
- Trinity said that these funds will primarily be used to repay a portion of its $81.25M term loan that is to bring down its annual interest cost by ~$4M each year.
- MiCo BioMed is an in-vitro diagnostics focused biotechnology company with innovative Lab-on-a-Chip and AI-based rapid point of care testing applications. Through this partnership, Trinity Biotech will distribute MiCo BioMed’s molecular PCR and ELISA diagnostic platforms in its core markets including North America and Western Europe.
- Founder and Chair of MiCo Sun-Q Jeon will become chairperson of Trinity Biotech on this deal.
- Transaction is expected to close by the end of Apr. 2022.
- The news sent stock up 13% in premarket trading.
