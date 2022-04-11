Coinbase stock edges lower as Raymond James points to softer trading volumes
Apr. 11, 2022 9:08 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are slipping around 3% in premarket trading Monday as Raymond James analyst Patrick Shaughnessy expects the cryptocurrency exchange's Q1 trading volumes to come in weaker than expected.
- Shaughnessy has maintained his Underperform rating on COIN, which diverges from Wall Street Analyst's Buy rating (11 Strong Buy, 7 Buy, 4 Hold, 1 Strong Sell).
- For Q1, Coinbase's (COIN) Q1 trading volumes is expected to be $307B, down 9% Y/Y and -44% Q/Q, the note read. As a result, Shaughnessy lowered his Q1 EPS estimate to $0.34 from $0.51. Meanwhile, nine analysts estimated COIN's Q1 EPS to be $1.15, a Y/Y decline of nearly 63%.
- "First quarter results will likely see year-on-year volume declines for Coinbase for the first time as a public company, as a difficult comp was combined with an uneven market backdrop to start the year," the analyst wrote in a note to clients Monday.
- Also, bitcoin (BTC-USD -3.5%) is sliding back down to $41.1K intraday in a move that could be pushing COIN and other crypto-related names to the downside.
- Previously, (April 5) Coinbase's price target got lowered at Mizuho.