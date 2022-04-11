Dentsply Sirona loses CFO to Moderna
Apr. 11, 2022 MRNA, XRAY
- Moderna (MRNA) has appointed Jorge Gomez as its Chief Financial Officer, effective Monday, May 9, 2022.
- He will serve on Moderna's (MRNA) Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Bancel.
- David Meline, Moderna's (MRNA) current CFO, has decided to retire and will remain with the Company as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition of the CFO role to Mr. Gomez.
- Mr. Gomez joins Moderna (MRNA) from Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) where he served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer since August 2019.
- Prior to Dentsply Sirona (XRAY), Mr. Gomez spent 13 years at Cardinal Health.
- Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) is initiating a search for a replacement.
