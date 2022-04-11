Dentsply Sirona loses CFO to Moderna

Apr. 11, 2022 9:16 AM ETMRNA, XRAYBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Moderna (MRNA) has appointed Jorge Gomez as its Chief Financial Officer, effective Monday, May 9, 2022.
  • He will serve on Moderna's (MRNA) Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Bancel.
  • David Meline, Moderna's (MRNA) current CFO, has decided to retire and will remain with the Company as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition of the CFO role to Mr. Gomez.
  • Mr. Gomez joins Moderna (MRNA) from Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) where he served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer since August 2019.
  • Prior to Dentsply Sirona (XRAY), Mr. Gomez spent 13 years at Cardinal Health.
  • Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) is initiating a search for a replacement.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.