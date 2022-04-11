Grove’s SaaS ad tech platform, Interactive Offers joins with Maropost
Apr. 11, 2022 9:16 AM ETGrove, Inc. (GRVI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Interactive Offers, wholly owned subsidiary of Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) partners with Maropost, a marketing automation and eCommerce platform, to provide an easy solution for newsletter publishers to monetize the emails they send to subscribers.
- The partnership creates a revenue opportunity for all parties involved, with Interactive Offers serving more targeted ads and Maropost retaining and acquiring new users by offering in-email, programmatic monetization.
- Grove CEO, Allan Marshall commented, “Since the acquisition, we’ve been focused on building out our programmatic ad technology, Interactive Offers. This marks a significant step forward with our Maropost partnership. It opens the door to a list of publishers across multiple industries and gives advertisers an easy way to monetize their lists.”