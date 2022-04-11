Nio leads Chinese EV sector lower on production disruption worries

Chinese electric vehicle stocks fell sharply on Monday as selling pressure built up in the sector again with COVID and supply chain concerns accelerating around Shanghai in particular.

Apart from the macro and COVID worries, Morgan Stanley said the price hikes fired off by Nio (NYSE:NIO) on the ES8, ES6 and EC6 SUV models by 2% to 3% to reflect cost inflation were not a surprise, although the timing was earlier than anticipated.

Analyst Tim Hsiao: "We previously anticipated NIO's price adjustments would come along with the facelift of ES8/ES6/EC6, which might be pushed back a little bit given current production suspension. How NIO handles rush orders prior to price hikes and the launch of facelifted models to minimize the number of customers opting to buy later on is of vital importance. Judging by NIO's order book, the contribution from orders at new prices won't kick in until 3Q."

The firm kept an Overweight rating on Nio (NIO) and price target of $34.

Shares of Nio (NIO) fell 9.30% in premarket action to $18.14. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shed 6.38% and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) peeled off 7.39%.

Dig into Nio's recent production disruption update.