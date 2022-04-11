Senmiao makes sequential recovery in orders growth

Apr. 11, 2022 9:20 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) reported over 1M total completed orders in March 2022, 42% higher than in February.
  • Orders on the online ride-hailing platform had dropped a month earlier due to seasonality driven by the Lunar New Year holiday in China and local resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Senmiao's key cities.
  • Since the launch of the ride-hailing platform in October 2020, Senmiao has recorded ~16M rides, with ~3.8M rides completed on the major platform in partnership with Meituan.
  • The number of drivers completing rides also rose by 18% sequentally to 7,091 in March.
  • Shares are +1.36% pre-market.
