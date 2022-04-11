Delek Logistics lifts Permian Basin footprint with $624M 3Bear Energy deal

Apr. 11, 2022 9:15 AM ETDelek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil Refinery And Pipeline In Desert During Sunset

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) said Monday it will acquire 100% of 3Bear Delaware Holding, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing and transportation businesses in the Delaware Basin in New Mexico, for $624.7M in cash.

3Bear's asset base includes 485 miles of pipelines, 88M cf/day of cryogenic natural gas processing capacity, 120K barrels of crude storage capacity and 200K bbl/day of water disposal capacity.

Delek Logistics says the deal significantly enhances its third party revenue and further diversifies its customer and product mix, expands its footprint into the Delaware Basin, and provides immediate accretion to distributable cash flow.

Delek Logistics has racked up 36 straight dividend hikes since its IPO, Double Dividend Stocks writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.