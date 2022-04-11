Apple reportedly facing a new EU antitrust charge related to streaming services
Apr. 11, 2022 9:29 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)SPOTBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly on the brink of being slapped with another antitrust by the European Union over the company's streaming payment practices.
- The EU is considering charging Apple (AAPL) again with regards to how it requires developers to use Apple's (AAPL) own payment system, and prevents those developers from allowing users access to other payment options. According to a report from Reuters, the EU is responding to complaint from streaming music giant Spotify (SPOT), which claims that Apple's (AAPL) practices violate competition regulations in Europe.
- New EU rules on competition called the Digital Markets Act [DMA] went into effect last month and view Apple's (AAPL) payment practices as illegal. Apple (AAPL) and other U.S. tech companies have been given a few years before the new edicts will be enforced.
- Last Friday, Apple (AAPL) took another step with its ongoing streaming entertainment offerings with the premiere of "Friday Night Baseball". Apple (AAPL) reportedly pays $85 million for the right to air two Major League Baseball games a week on its Apple TV+ streaming service.