T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) stock is falling 0.5% in early Monday trading after Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon downgrades the stock to Hold from Buy, reflecting investment performance and growth challenges.

"While we continue to view TROW's asset base as stickier vs. peers given its retirement focus, several key growth strategies across the equity franchise are now facing investment performance challenges beyond 1 year," Fannon wrote in a note to clients.

Specifically, he points to fixed income performance for active managers has reversed after generally being a source of growth. During Q1, active fixed income funds posted outflows in 11 of 14 weeks, the analyst said. That comes in addition to equity headwinds.

He still considers T. Rowe (TROW) a high-quality investment manager with significant growth opportunities outside of the U.S. and within the registered investment advisor and wirehouse channels domestically. "However, at 13x our 2022 EPS estimate, we view the shares as fairly valued," the analyst said.

The Quant rating is more bearish on T. Rowe (TROW) with a Sell rating, and Fannon's rating aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Hold.

SA contributor Envision Research makes the case for holding T. Rowe Price (TROW) over the broader Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF).