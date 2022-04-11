Zynex launches $10M share buyback program
Apr. 11, 2022 9:37 AM ETZynex, Inc. (ZYXI)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) board approved a $10M share buyback program.
- The program will commence April 12, 2022, and end April 11, 2023, or when the $10.0 million buyback limit is reached.
- Zynex CEO Thomas Sandgaard said, "We believe that the current market value of our shares does not accurately reflect the underlying value of the company and the buyback program represents an attractive opportunity to deploy capital in a way that will benefit stockholders."
- The company expects to finance the purchases with existing cash balances. The buybacks are not expected to have a material impact on capital levels.
- Source: Press Release