RedHill posts lab data to support efficacy of COVID-19 drug against Omicron

Apr. 11, 2022 9:31 AM ETRedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Coronavirus B.1.1.529 - COVID-19 Variant omicron digital concept

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Israel-based RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) said on Monday that its investigational oral COVID therapy opaganib was effective against the Omicron variant and it maintained the viability of host cells in lab studies.
  • The in vitro results were based on the tests conducted by The University of Hong Kong School of Public Health on a model representing the characteristics of the variant.
  • "The results of this study showed opaganib exerting potent inhibition of Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant viral replication in a model that we believe comes as close as currently possible to representing the Omicron clinical pathophysiological pathway,” said Dr. Michael Chan, the lead investigator of the study.
  • The new and previously announced data suggests that the experimental therapy is believed to have a mechanism of action independent of viral spike protein mutations, RedHill (RDHL) said, adding that it retains efficacy against Omicron sub-variants BA.2, XE, and future variants.
  • The regulatory submissions and discussions are currently underway in the U.S., Europe, U.K. over confirmatory data requirements and future regulatory path for opaganib, the company said.

  • Read: Last year, RedHill (RDHL) said that Omicron was unlikely to have an impact on its experimental COVID-19 drugs.

