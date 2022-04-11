Omnicom Group announces enterprise-wide partnership with Firework
- Omnicom Group (OMC -0.4%) partners with Firework, the world's largest livestream commerce and shoppable video platform provider.
- The partnership will give OMC clients access to Firework's enterprise suite of proprietary short-form video and livestreaming technology, delivering shoppable livestreaming video directly to brand websites.
- Firework CEO Vincent Yang adds, "As brands deal with concurrent seismic shifts in how they reach and engage with consumers, and how consumers buy their products, Omnicom and Firework will bring the full force of our combined strategic and technological expertise to turn these market-wide challenges into category-wide opportunities for Omnicom clients."