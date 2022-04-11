BioNTech partners with Matinas BioPharma on delivery of mRNA vaccines
Apr. 11, 2022 9:45 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) will collaborate with Matinas BioPharma on the development of new delivery technology for mRNA vaccines, including potential oral vaccines.
- Matinas has a proprietary lipid nanocrystal platform technology for intracellular delivery of nucleic acids and small molecules.
- Terms call for Matinas will receive an upfront access fee to work exclusively with BioNTech (BNTX), as well as research funding from the German biotech. The companies are also discussing a license agreement for Matinas' platform technology.
