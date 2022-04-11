BioNTech partners with Matinas BioPharma on delivery of mRNA vaccines

Apr. 11, 2022 9:45 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

mRNA Vaccines

kemalbas/iStock via Getty Images

  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) will collaborate with Matinas BioPharma on the development of new delivery technology for mRNA vaccines, including potential oral vaccines.
  • Matinas has a proprietary lipid nanocrystal platform technology for intracellular delivery of nucleic acids and small molecules.
  • Terms call for Matinas will receive an upfront access fee to work exclusively with BioNTech (BNTX), as well as research funding from the German biotech. The companies are also discussing a license agreement for Matinas' platform technology.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor SM Investor considers BioNTech a buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.