Oil price selloff continues, with crude down 4% ahead of the US equity market open

WTI (CL1:COM) traded down ~4% to ~$94/b ahead of the US equity market open Monday. Chinese lockdowns, sustained Russian exports and signs of slowing demand all contributed to the selloff:

China - sustained lockdowns in Shanghai have led to additional refinery run cuts of ~50kb/d for April; since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, so called teapot refineries in Shandong have cut utilization below 50% while Russian crude imports slumped 44% year on year; the commissioning of the ~320kb/d Shenghong refining and petrochemical complex has also been delayed, according to S&P Global.

Russia - though estimates of self-sanctioning have pointed to upwards of 3mb/d of supply impacts in April, crude has largely continued to be sail in April.

Demand - US demand estimates showed signs of slowing last week, and continued unrest in Sri Lank and Peru over the weekend point to price sensitivity in emerging markets.

Medium term oil prices continue to be relatively unimpacted by price swings for summer 2022 deliveries. Summer 2023 oil (USO) continues to trade in the mid-80s, despite the ~$30 move lower in summer 2022 prices. However, investors (XLE) are sure to remain focused on near-term pricing, as a looser supply/demand environment struggles to absorb historic strategic reserve releases.