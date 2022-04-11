Sonos acquires Mayht Holding for $100M

  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) acquires a Netherlands-based company Mayht Holding, for ~$100M in existing cash on hand.
  • Mayht has re-engineered transducers to enable smaller and lighter form factors without compromising on quality; transducers are the foundational element within speakers that create sound.
  • Mayht’s breakthrough in transducer technology will enable Sonos to take another leap forward in our product portfolio,” said Patrick Spence, CEO. “This strategic acquisition gives us more incredible people, technology and intellectual property that will further distinguish the Sonos experience, enhance our competitive advantage, and accelerate our future roadmap.”
