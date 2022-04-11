Lowe's valuation is called compelling despite CFO exit

Wells Fargo called out an attractive entry point on Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) after CFO Frank D'Amelio announced that he is leaving the company.

Analyst Zachary Fadem notes that key executive transitions are rarely good for company shares and are typically met with rising questions, speculation and concern - but said its positive view on Lowe's (LOW) is unchanged despite the C-suite turnover.

"LOW appointed Brandon Sink as Denton's successor, and in our view, he steps into a rather good situation. The heavy lifting on LOW 2.0 is largely behind us, the FY22 outlook appears conservative (and was re-affirmed) and plenty of LT growth levers remain. All in, we would use any volatility Monday as an entry point. At 15x NTM P/E (-16% vs. 3-yr avg.), we see compelling value for a leading retailer with attractive category dynamics, idiosyncratic growth and structural margin improvement."

Lowe's (LOW) fell 0.55% in early trading on Monday.

