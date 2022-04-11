Rockwell Medical expands partnership with DaVita

Apr. 11, 2022 9:47 AM ETRockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI), DVABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Successful partnership

VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

  • Biopharmaceutical company Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) on Monday announced an expanded partnership with kidney care provider DaVita (NYSE:DVA).
  • Rockwell said it has been working to revise certain terms of its supply contracts with customers in order to stabilize its concentrates business.
  • Expanded partnership amends and expands Rockwell's supply agreement with DaVita, and lays the groundwork for Rockwell's concentrates business to potentially operate profitably in the future.
  • DVA also entered into a stock purchase agreement under which it will invest up to $15M in RMTI in convertible preferred stock in two tranches, consisting of an initial $7.5M equity investment followed by another $7.5M if RMTI satisfies certain conditions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.