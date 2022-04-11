Rockwell Medical expands partnership with DaVita
Apr. 11, 2022 9:47 AM ETRockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI), DVABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Biopharmaceutical company Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) on Monday announced an expanded partnership with kidney care provider DaVita (NYSE:DVA).
- Rockwell said it has been working to revise certain terms of its supply contracts with customers in order to stabilize its concentrates business.
- Expanded partnership amends and expands Rockwell's supply agreement with DaVita, and lays the groundwork for Rockwell's concentrates business to potentially operate profitably in the future.
- DVA also entered into a stock purchase agreement under which it will invest up to $15M in RMTI in convertible preferred stock in two tranches, consisting of an initial $7.5M equity investment followed by another $7.5M if RMTI satisfies certain conditions.