Supply squeeze could keep palladium prices high for years, Implats CEO says

Palladium prices jumped another 5% on Monday to a more than two-week high, extending Friday's nearly 9% surge, prompted by supply concerns following the suspension of trading by Russian refiners in London as a result of the Ukraine crisis.

Palladium (XPDUSD:CUR) recently rose 4.5% to $2,534.40/oz, after earlier reaching a peak since March 24 at $2,550.58/oz, while platinum gained 1.7% to $991.14/oz.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:PALL), (SPPP), (PPLT), (PLTM), (PGM)

"The suspension of the Russian refiners certainly increases the concerns among market participants that the palladium market will be severely undersupplied going forward," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said, according to Reuters.

Prices of palladium and rhodium have climbed more than 30% YTD, and the lack of "major investment in new supply" may help support a rally that could continue for years, Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) CEO Nico Muller told Bloomberg.

"The fundamental market dynamics are going to provide strong price support for our metals for at least the next 4-5 years, potentially even longer," Muller said.

Palladium surged to an all-time high of $3,440.76 on March 7 on concerns over supply from top producer Russia.