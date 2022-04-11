Qumu provides Q1 expansion and business update

Apr. 11, 2022 9:54 AM ETQumu Corporation (QUMU)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) expands sales to large enterprises located in the US, Asia-Pacific and EMEA.
  • These wins are due to focused strategies and collaboration with partners including Kollective, BT, Socialive, and LiveU, among others.
  • During Q1, company also expanded the use of the Qumu Video Engagement Platform in key accounts in the healthcare and manufacturing industries, including a transition from on-prem to cloud and user expansion with one of the largest automakers in the US.
  • Company signed new and expansion agreements for asynchronous video deployments, which added nearly a million new users to the platform in the quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.