Qumu provides Q1 expansion and business update
Apr. 11, 2022 9:54 AM ETQumu Corporation (QUMU)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) expands sales to large enterprises located in the US, Asia-Pacific and EMEA.
- These wins are due to focused strategies and collaboration with partners including Kollective, BT, Socialive, and LiveU, among others.
- During Q1, company also expanded the use of the Qumu Video Engagement Platform in key accounts in the healthcare and manufacturing industries, including a transition from on-prem to cloud and user expansion with one of the largest automakers in the US.
- Company signed new and expansion agreements for asynchronous video deployments, which added nearly a million new users to the platform in the quarter.