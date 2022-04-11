Epic Games draws $2 billion investment from Sony and Lego backers
- Epic Games has announced a $2 billion funding round, with investments from Sony (SONY -4.4%) and Kirkbi.
- Those two are each investing $1 billion into Epic - best known for smash hit battle-royale videogame Fortnite.
- The investment come with an eye toward Epic's metaverse ambitions. Kirkbi is the family-owned investment company behind the Lego Group, which recently announced it was working with Epic on a destination for children's play in the virtual space.
- That brings Epic's post-money valuation to $31.5 billion.
- Epic remains controlled by its founder, Tim Sweeney; for some time, Tencent (TCEHY +1.1%) has held 40% of ownership.
- “This investment will accelerate our work to build the metaverse and create spaces where players can have fun with friends, brands can build creative and immersive experiences and creators can build a community and thrive,” Sweeney says.