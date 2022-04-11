Following sharp rally last month, the ADRs of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) are trading sharply lower in the morning hours after the clinical-stage pharma company announced data from a Phase 1b study for its experimental cancer drug CM24 in combination with Opdivo.

As of the data cutoff on March 08, 11 patients were studied in the dose-escalation phase of the trial, and the best overall response was found to be one confirmed PR in a patient with pancreatic cancer (PDAC). With three SDs (two patients with PDAC and one patient with papillary thyroid cancer), the disease control rate stood at 36%. Nine patients remain in the study follow-up.

In terms of safety, the treatment regimen did not cause any dose-limiting toxicity across multiple dose levels. However, there were six Grade 3 adverse events unrelated to the study drugs in a single patient.

The safety and efficacy results of the combination, particularly in relation to the PDAC patient’s response, "are encouraging as we continue our clinical development,” Michael Schickler, Purple Biotech’s (PPBT) Head of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, said.

Ahead of the announcement, the company shares have added more than 25% over the past 30 days, as shown in this graph.