Merit Medical gets FDA clearance for its SCOUT Bx Delivery System
Apr. 11, 2022 10:05 AM ETMerit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Medical device maker Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on Monday said it had got the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's clearance for its SCOUT Bx Delivery System, a wire-free breast localization solution that can be deployed at the time of stereotactic or MRI-guided biopsy.
- During breast cancer related surgery, radar localization procedures help physicians surgically remove abnormal tissue while minimizing trauma to surrounding healthy tissue. This process is made more accurate through the implantation of tiny reflectors.
- Roughly 40% of breast biopsies are performed under stereotactic or MRI guidance, with an additional office visit required for the placement of the reflector prior to surgery. The Scout Bx allows a patient to avoid the additional procedure, and is compatible with the most commonly used stereotactic and MRI guided breast biopsy devices on the market.