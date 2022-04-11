Airline stocks rally ahead of Delta leading off earnings season

Airline stocks gained on Monday with earnings season just around the corner as the calendar shows that Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL +3.9%) is due to report on April 13.

Bank of America expects an upbeat Q1 earnings season for the sector given strong pricing power has emerged as corporate demand returns, leisure travel remains healthy and capacity is temporarily constrained by labor and fuel. The view is that solid demand will continue into the peak spring/summer travel period and improving international trends are encouraging.

"While fuel costs and consumer concerns are issues, we think 2Q22 revenue outlooks have the ability to surprise to the upside based on our bookings data. While investor expectations have increased of late, we think DAL will be bullish on summer demand with airlines a major beneficiary of a shift to services spend."

BofA continues to favor airline companies with quality balance sheets and margins. Buy ratings were reiterated on Delta, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV +2.4%) and Alaska Airlines (ALK +3.0%).

Gainers in Monday trading included Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY +3.7%), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL +3.6%), SkyWest (SKYW +3.9%) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU +3.2%).

Read about JetBlue's summer schedule disruption.