US Foods gains amid offer to look at options in potential settlement with activist
Apr. 11, 2022 10:08 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)SYYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) rose 2.3% after the food distributor disclosed that it offered to review its strategic alternatives in a potential settlement with activist Sachem Head.
- US Foods' board authorized on Friday to appoint two Sachem Head nominees in a possible settlement with the activist, including Scott Ferguson and another nominee, according to a proxy filing. US Foods offered to form of a five-member committee charged with the "evaluation of avenues to create shareholder value," which would include both Sachem Head directors.
- The disclosure comes as Sachem Head is engaged in a proxy fight with the food distributor and is trying to get seven nominees elected to the board to take full control if it. The activist is arguing that if it USFD can get its valuation levels closer to peers such as Sysco Corp. (SYY) its shares could see 100% upside.
- USFD also on Friday requested a "standstill" agreement with Sachem Head's Ferguson as long as he remained a director for two proxy seasons.
- Ferguson in April 2 call with US Foods reiterated the terms of a March 30 offer he gave to the company that included either 1) selling the company to a private equity firm by the end of the year, 2) if a sale it not pursued the company should start an immediate search for a new CEO, or 3) if neither of those options are taken the company should give Sachem Head control through a majority of seats on the board. Ferguson requested a counteroffer by Friday April 8.
- Reuters reported last month that USFD was said to be interviewing possible candidates for its board as it works to fend off a proxy battle with Sachem Head.
- Sachem Head disclosed in October that that it had acquired a 5.1% position in the company.
- US Foods (USFD) late last month announced it was appointing Marla Gottschalk and Quentin Roach to its board.