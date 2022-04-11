The Bank of Israel has boosted its key interest rate to 0.35% from 0.1%, its first rate increase since 2018, as the country's 3.5% Y/Y inflation rate pushed above the upper bound of the central bank's targeted range.

The bank said conditions allow "for the start of a a gradual process of increasing the interest rate." However, the rate hike that brought its key interest rate to 0.35% exceeded the consensus estimate of 0.25%.

Economic activity remains strong and the labor market is "robust," returning to levels similar to before the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said. However uncertainty is increasing due to the war in the Ukraine and increased morbidity in China from the pandemic are further hurting global production chains, "increasing inflationary pressure, and leading to some slowdown in the pace of global economic activity," it said.

The pace of increasing the interest rate will be determined by activity data and the development of inflation, the bank's statement said.

The Israeli shekel is rising 0.3% against the U.S. dollar and 0.2% against the euro.

The iShares MSCI Israel Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) is falling 0.7% and the VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) is dropping 1.2% in early U.S. trading. Bank Leumi (OTCPK:BLMIF) U.S.-listed shares rise 3.7%.

Last June, Bank of Israel started testing ethereum technology for a digital shekel