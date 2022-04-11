Sportradar announces acquisition of Vaix, terms undisclosed

Apr. 11, 2022 10:14 AM ETSportradar Group AG (SRAD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Sportradar (SRAD -0.4%) has announced the acquisition of Vaix, a pioneer in developing Artificial Intelligence solutions specifically designed for the iGaming industry.
  • Vaix’s innovative AI technology allows betting and gaming operators to gain a personalized view of their customers, which enables them to provide a more targeted, player-friendly experience.
  • Paolo Personeni, Managing Director of Managed Betting Services at Sportradar said: "The acquisition of Vaix is the culmination of a very important and productive partnership we have had with the company over two years."
  • The acquisition does not have a material impact on the Company’s annual outlook for 2022, provided on March 30, 2022.
  • Terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.