Sportradar announces acquisition of Vaix, terms undisclosed
Apr. 11, 2022 10:14 AM ETSportradar Group AG (SRAD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sportradar (SRAD -0.4%) has announced the acquisition of Vaix, a pioneer in developing Artificial Intelligence solutions specifically designed for the iGaming industry.
- Vaix’s innovative AI technology allows betting and gaming operators to gain a personalized view of their customers, which enables them to provide a more targeted, player-friendly experience.
- Paolo Personeni, Managing Director of Managed Betting Services at Sportradar said: "The acquisition of Vaix is the culmination of a very important and productive partnership we have had with the company over two years."
- The acquisition does not have a material impact on the Company’s annual outlook for 2022, provided on March 30, 2022.
- Terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.