Cold forecast, Russian threats take natural gas prices higher

Natural gas futures (NG1:COM) traded higher by ~5% early Monday, as a cold weather forecast in the US and threats from Russian politicians supported prices.

In the US, a surprise draw in underground storage levels last week, paired with a cold forecast issued by the NOAA Sunday, have supported prices.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, a representative in Russian parliament proposed Moscow suspend gas supply to the EU, saying, "The EU is continuing its disrespectful and humiliating policy towards Russia. In response to their unfriendly actions, I think we should respond with tough sanctions - temporarily halt energy supplies until the European counterparts realize that an aggressive policy towards Russia is harmful."

The comments come from a relatively low-level politician; nevertheless, they could capture the market's attention, given the significant price implications of a natural gas export ban (LNG) (TELL). Regardless, lower inventories, higher demand, and geopolitical risk are fueling the record run in natural gas prices (EQT) (BOIL) (CHK).