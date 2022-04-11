Apple to start making iPhone 13 in India: report
Apr. 11, 2022 10:23 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has started making some of its iPhone 13 units in India, as it looks to move away from China and broaden out its supply chain, according to Reuters.
- The smartphone, which was introduced in September 2021, is being produced at a plant of Apple's manufacturing partner, Foxconn, in the town of Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu state, the news outlet added.
- Apple (AAPL) shares fell nearly 2% to $166.86 in early trading on Monday.
- The iPhone 13 is the fourth iPhone to be manufactured in India, after the company started with the 2017 model of the iPhone SE.
- Last week, investment firm J.P. Morgan trimmed its iPhone estimates for Apple (AAPL), citing "limited upside" from the latest iPhone SE.