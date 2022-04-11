Apple to start making iPhone 13 in India: report

Apr. 11, 2022 10:23 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor28 Comments

Japan, Tokyo, Ginza, Apple Store,

fazon1/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has started making some of its iPhone 13 units in India, as it looks to move away from China and broaden out its supply chain, according to Reuters.
  • The smartphone, which was introduced in September 2021, is being produced at a plant of Apple's manufacturing partner, Foxconn, in the town of Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu state, the news outlet added.
  • Apple (AAPL) shares fell nearly 2% to $166.86 in early trading on Monday.
  • The iPhone 13 is the fourth iPhone to be manufactured in India, after the company started with the 2017 model of the iPhone SE.
  • Last week, investment firm J.P. Morgan trimmed its iPhone estimates for Apple (AAPL), citing "limited upside" from the latest iPhone SE.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.