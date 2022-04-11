BOC Aviation to buy 80 Airbus A320neo planes

Apr. 11, 2022 10:15 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSY, BCVVFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Airbus A320neo - PR-YRH - Azul Linhas Aéreas - During the party ceremony - Azul 10 years

Herbert Pictures/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

BOC Aviation (OTC:BCVVF) said Monday it agreed to buy 80 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) A320neo family aircraft in the Singapore-based aircraft leasing firm's largest order; financial details are not disclosed.

"This is the largest single order that we have ever placed, and it will bring our total Airbus aircraft purchased since inception to 546," BOC Aviation CEO Robert Martin said.

Delivery of the jets is scheduled for 2027-29; last month, BOC Aviation agreed to buy 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which are scheduled to be delivered in 2023-24.

Airbus recently reported 63 deliveries in March, down 12.5% Y/Y.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.