BOC Aviation (OTC:BCVVF) said Monday it agreed to buy 80 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) A320neo family aircraft in the Singapore-based aircraft leasing firm's largest order; financial details are not disclosed.

"This is the largest single order that we have ever placed, and it will bring our total Airbus aircraft purchased since inception to 546," BOC Aviation CEO Robert Martin said.

Delivery of the jets is scheduled for 2027-29; last month, BOC Aviation agreed to buy 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which are scheduled to be delivered in 2023-24.

Airbus recently reported 63 deliveries in March, down 12.5% Y/Y.