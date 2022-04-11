This tech dividend ETF has outperformed the Nasdaq in 2022

With lingering worries about the tech sector sparking another decline in the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) to start the week, investors find themselves in a conundrum. They are looking for safety in a volatile environment, while still wanting to keep exposure to the growth prospects built into the most innovative companies.

In this environment, the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:TDIV) has drawn attention, outperforming not only the Nasdaq but most other technology exchange traded funds YTD.

TDIV remains lower for 2022, hovering slightly above correction territory with a YTD performance of -9.8%. Even so, it has outperformed the Nasdaq and benchmark Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100. Those indexes show declines of 14% and 13.8%, respectively.

TDIV has also outperformed many other of the market's most prominent tech ETFs this year. This includes Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) -14.8%, Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) -14%, VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) -22.1%, and the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) -19.8%.

TDIV provides access to the NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index, which TDIV tracks. The fund also employs a modified dividend value weighting methodology to its base of stocks, making sure each holding has not had a decrease in common dividends per share paid within the past 12 months.

TDIV also has a 2.05% dividend yield that’s paid out quarterly and the fund has also amassed $1.79B assets under management, making it liquid in nature.

Moreover, TDIV rebalances itself quarterly and comes with a 0.50% expense ratio as well as 93 holdings led by International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) weighted at 8.37% and 8.02% respectively.

See a year-to-date performance chart of how TDIV has fared against the Nasdaq Composite.