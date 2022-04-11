Beigene's Brukinsa bests Imbruvica in overall response in leukemia trial

  • Beigene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) demonstrated superiority over Imbruvica (imbrutinib) based on overall response rate in a phase 3 trial in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
  • The results were also evaluated by an Independent Review Committee.
  • The response rate in patients receiving Brukinsa was 80.4% compared to 72.9% for those on Imbruvica.
  • Imbruvica is marketed by Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen unit and AbbVie's (ABBV) Pharmacyclics division.
  • Brukinsa has an FDA action date of Oct. 22, 2022 for the CLL indication.
