Beigene's Brukinsa bests Imbruvica in overall response in leukemia trial
Apr. 11, 2022 10:25 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)JNJ, ABBVBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Beigene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) demonstrated superiority over Imbruvica (imbrutinib) based on overall response rate in a phase 3 trial in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
- The results were also evaluated by an Independent Review Committee.
- The response rate in patients receiving Brukinsa was 80.4% compared to 72.9% for those on Imbruvica.
- Imbruvica is marketed by Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen unit and AbbVie's (ABBV) Pharmacyclics division.
- Brukinsa has an FDA action date of Oct. 22, 2022 for the CLL indication.
