Mizuho Financial (NYSE:MFG) shares are edging higher 1.6% in early morning trading Monday as Bank of America analyst Shinichiro Nakamura upgraded the Japanese lender to Buy from Neutral.

The analyst is expecting the bank's prospects to "return to normal" under its new CEO, "who we expect to unveil a new management strategy at the 4Q FY3/22 results briefing, with a buyback (of 50B yen) at 2Q FY3/23 results," he wrote in a note to clients Monday.

In addition, Shinichiro thinks that Mizuho (MFG) will see net profit growth next year driven by lower credit costs and higher equity gains, as return on equity improves at megabanks in the country, the note read.

BofA's price target on MFG American depository receipts of $3.09 per share implies 25% upside from last Friday's close. Meanwhile, both Wall Street Analysts and SA's Quant Rating appear to be less bullish on MFG with Hold ratings.

Some other Japanese banks that BofA also screened with a Buy include: Mitsibishi UFJ (MUFG), Shinsei (OTCPK:SKLKF) (OTCPK:SKLKY), Resona (OTCPK:RSNHF), Fukuoka (OTC:FKKFF) (OTCPK:FKKFY) and Chiba (OTC:CHBAF) (OTCPK:CHBAY).

In January, Mizuho Financial appointed Masahiro Kihara as its new president.