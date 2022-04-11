Editas begins dosing pediatric patient in trial to treat eye disorder

Apr. 11, 2022 10:36 AM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

eugenesergeev/iStock via Getty Images

  • Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) said it had begun administration of its experimental CRISPR gene editing drug, EDIT-10, to the first pediatric patient enrolled in the Phase 1/2 trial, to treat a type of eye disorder called Leber congenital amaurosis 10.
  • There are no approved treatments for Leber congenital amaurosis 10, which primarily affects the retina and leads to severe visual impairment, beginning in infancy.
  • The company said it was on track to complete dosing of the pediatric mid-dose cohort in H1 2022 and expects to start dosing of the pediatric high-dose cohort this year.
  • EDIT expects to provide a clinical update on the trial in the second half of 2022.
  • EDIT begun enrollment in the pediatric mid-dose cohort in the trial, dubbed Brilliance, following an Independent Data Monitoring Committee endorsement.
