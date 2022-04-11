Announcing early clinical results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) said on Monday that its CAR-T cell therapy candidate, BNT211 showed a strong antitumor effect when combined with CARVac, a CAR-T cell amplifying vaccine based on mRNA technology.

BNT211 is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy targeted at the oncofetal antigen Claudin-6 (CLDN6), and CARVac is designed to encode CLDN6.

The trial, being conducted in Germany and the Netherlands, evaluates BNT211 alone or in combination with CARVac in patients with advanced solid tumors.

After 10 – 17 days, all 16 patients who received the infusion indicated strong CAR-T cell expansion, BioNTech (BNTX) said, adding that their adverse events and dose-limiting toxicities were manageable. However, findings point to a short-lived incidence of neurotoxicity Grade 1 and cytokine release syndromes of Grade 1 and 2.

Notably, after 6 weeks, 6 of 14 evaluable patients were found to have a partial response and five subjects had stable disease. In addition, there was a complete response 18 weeks after the infusion.

Given the partial responses found in four of five patients in the CARVac combination group, “the antitumor activity tended to be higher at the higher CAR-T dose and when combined with the vaccine,” the company added.

CAR-T cell therapies are mostly used to treat blood cancers. “Our preliminary data indicate that the successes of CAR-T in hematological cancers may indeed be transferred to solid tumors,” BioNTech (BNTX) Chief Medical Officer Özlem Türeci remarked.

The next data update from the study is expected later this year.

