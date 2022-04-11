Lilly atopic dermatitis candidate lebrikizumab shows improvement in disease severity
Apr. 11, 2022 12:45 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)TLPPFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A late-stage trial of Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) lebrikizumab for atopic dermatitis showed significant improvement in measures of disease severity when combined with topical corticosteroids.
- After 16 weeks of treatment, 70% of patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who received lebrikizumab along with topical corticosteroids achieved at least 75% improvement in overall disease severity.
- At 16 weeks, 41% of participants on lebrikizumab + topical corticosteroids achieved clear or almost clear skin compared to 22% of those taking placebo + topical corticosteroids.
- Those on lebrikizumab, an IL-13 inhibitor, also saw improvements in secondary endpoints such as skin clearance and itching, interference of itch on sleep, and quality of life compared to those on placebo.
