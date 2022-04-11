Chinese oil group Cnooc (OTCPK:CEOHF) said Monday it will seek to raise more than 28B yuan (~$4.4B) in a share listing in Shanghai, the country's biggest and Asia's second largest public stock offering so far this year.

Cnooc is selling 2.6B shares for 10.80 yuan/share ($1.69), which could be expanded by 390M shares to a total of 32.29B yuan ($5.07B) if the company exercises an over-allotment option.

The company said it plans to use the sale proceeds to fund one gas and seven oilfield projects in China and overseas, and to replenish capital.

Cnooc was delisted from the NYSE last October, but its share sale shows China's corporate giants are still able to access large pools of capital back home if needed; state-backed rivals PetroChina (PTR) and Sinopec (SNP) already are listed in Shanghai.

In one of the potentially largest disposals in the aging basin by a foreign firm in recent years, Cnooc reportedly is considering a sale of its U.K. North Sea portfolio.