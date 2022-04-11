Moderna begins dosing in phase 1/2 study of seasonal influenza vaccine candidates
Apr. 11, 2022 10:59 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) said the first participant has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 study of its seasonal influenza vaccine candidates, mRNA-1020 and mRNA-1030.
- The Company intends to enroll about 560 participants in the study.
- The company's vaccines, mRNA-1020 and mRNA-1030, target two major influenza surface glycoproteins called hemagglutinin and neuraminidase antigens.
- The vaccines target the strains recommended by WHO for the prevention of influenza, including seasonal influenza A/H1N1, A/H3N2 and influenza B/Yamagata and B/Victoria, the company said.
- "We expect that our platform's flexibility in targeting multiple strains coupled with our ability to manufacture quickly will facilitate production of a vaccine that matches the predominant circulating influenza strain," said Moderna's CEO, Stéphane Bancel.
- The company is using its mRNA platform to develop seasonal influenza vaccines.