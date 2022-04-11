Russia threatens legal action over bond default status
Apr. 11, 2022 11:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Russia said it will take legal action if it's forced into default on its debt, the country's finance minister said in an interview with Russian newspaper Iszestia.
- The comment comes after S&P Global Ratings cut Russia's foreign currency ratings to "selective default" from CC/C after the country paid coupon and principal payments on its U.S. dollar-denominated Eurobonds in rubles when those payments were due on April 4, 2022.
- S&P then withdrew its ratings on Russia "in consideration of the EU's decision on March 15 to ban the provision of credit ratings to legal persons, entities, or bodies established in Russia," the credit-rating company said. It will withdraw all outstanding ratings on relevant issuers before April 15, S&P said.
- Anton Siluanov, Russia's foreign minister, said: "Of course, we will sue, because we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that investors receive their payments," according to Izvestia.
- He also told the newspaper that Russia doesn't plan to sell any more bonds this year because the "borrowing cost would be cosmic."
- At one point last week, the cost of insuring Russia's government debt jumped to indicate a 99% chance of default within a year, Bloomberg reported.
