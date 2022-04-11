Genius Sports and Sportradar look for long-term payoffs through sports league deals

It has been a very busy start to the month for the narrow sports data sector. The biggest developments include the NFL now being the largest U.S. shareholder of sports data company Genius Sports Limited (GENI -5.5%) after making a large investment and the NHL purchasing over $10 million of stock in Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD), although the hockey league declined to exercise an option to buy another $30 million worth at the $27 per share IPO price. The NHL received equity options in June of 2021 as part of a 10-year data and streaming deal with Sportradar (SRAD).

The NFL's decision to accept equity compensation as part of its 2021 data deal with Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is called notable by Roundhill Investment's Brian Lichtor. The equity options are seen as mutually beneficial in that the NFL has incentive for a successful partnership, while Genius can retain cash on hand for other growth initiatives.

Roundhill's breakdown: "Though similar in nature, the Genius/NFL deal and Sportradar/NHL deal exhibit meaningful differences. The NFL’s warrants are exercisable at just $0.01 a share, virtually guaranteeing profit for the league. On the other hand, the NHL had an option to purchase $30 million of Sportradar stock at its IPO price of $27, which they let expire out of the money. While the leagues may love these kinds of deals, investors in the sports data providers may be more wary, as the deals themselves carry risk. Nonetheless, the transactions might be worthwhile for Genius and Sportradar, as exclusivity deals may allow for the effective duopoly to generate meaningful profits longer-term."

Shares of Genius Sports (GENI) are down 50.0% on a year-to-date basis, while Sportsradar AG (SRAD) is off 31.5%.

