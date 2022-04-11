Ross Stores pops up after price target boost at Credit Suisse
Apr. 11, 2022 11:07 AM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised at Credit Suisse to $125 from $118, implying a potential upside of about 29% from stock's last close.
- It comes in the research note by analyst Michael Binetti issued on Monday following the investor meetings with management of the budget-apparel company- Ross.
- Rating remains unchanged at Outperform.
- Ross shares are up 4% to $100.84 in early Monday trading.
- Wall Street analysts maintain a rating at Buy while Seeking Aloha Quant System gives a Hold.
- "Ross Stores: Affordable New Apparel To Return To The Office And Socialize In," writes SA author Beersheba Research at Hold rating.