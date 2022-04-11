Blue Water Vaccines stock hits new 52-week low

A Healthcare Worker Prepares a Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) stock hit a new 52-week low Monday morning in the wake of last week's sell-off.

Shares of the universal flu vaccine developer recently changed hands at $8.67, down 20%, at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET. The stock hit a 52-week low of $8.52 mid-morning after opening at $9.60.

Blue Water Vaccines shares plunged last Thursday, tumbling 83% to close at $10.17. The stock had closed at $59 on Wednesday. As of late morning Monday, the stock was down 85% from Wednesday's close.

Blue Water held its initial public offering on Feb. 18. The company raised $20M after offering 2.2M shares at $9 per share, with shares soaring 538% to close their debut session at $57.40.

The biotech company has been working on a universal flu vaccine along with vaccines for pneumococcus, norovirus, rotavirus and malaria.

