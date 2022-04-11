InMode slips despite better-than-expected projections for Q1
Apr. 11, 2022 11:13 AM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The shares of healthcare equipment maker, InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are trading lower for the third straight session despite setting its preliminary financials for 1Q 2022 ahead of the consensus on Monday.
- Based on the early financial results, InMode (INMD) projects its 1Q 2022 revenue and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to reach $85.0M – $85.5M and $0.38 – $0.39, respectively. The adj. gross profit margin for the quarter is estimated at 83% – 84%.
- Wall Street forecasts for InMode (INMD) indicate $80.2M revenue and $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, respectively.
- "Our results in the first quarter of 2022 reflect the continued growth and demand for our minimal invasive solutions as well as the successful endorsement of our recently launched women health platform,” Chief Executive Moshe Mizrahy, said.
- A conference call on 1Q 2022 results is expected to take place on May 02 at 8:30 a.m. EST.
Read: InMode (INMD) maintained its non-GAAP gross margins at 85% across all four quarters in 2021.