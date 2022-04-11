MetLife Investment Management Europe gets license to facilitate investment strategies
Apr. 11, 2022 11:21 AM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) Investment Management's European arm on Monday has received a license from the Central Bank of Ireland to manage and market investment strategies across the European Economic Area.
- Specifically, MIM Europe will roll out accredited investment fiduciary's ("AIF") and undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities ("UCITS"), two vehicles through which European investors can access MIM’s investment offerings, the company said.
- “We have already seen demonstrated demand for our core investment products in Europe, and the CBI license will allow MIM to further leverage both our U.S. and Europe-based product and management capabilities in ways directly suited to European institutional investors,” said Matthew Mosca, global head of the Institutional Client Group at MIM.
- In March, MetLife's institutional asset management business originated $15.6B in private placement debt.