CarMax Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 11, 2022 11:22 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.58B (+46.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KMX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.
