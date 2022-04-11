Robert Baird upgrades CatchMark Timber to Outperform on price accelearation

Apr. 11, 2022 11:24 AM ETCTTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Robert Baird analyst David Rodgers upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT +6.1%) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $10, up from $9.
  • The analyst said as a pure-play, high-quality, Southeast-focused owner of timberland, CatchMark is poised to benefit from the substantial investment in its regional mill production capacity in recent years.
  • Since the start of 2022, CatchMark Timber Trust shares fell marginally by 1.7% but over a period of one year shares were down around 21.7%.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Hold rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant System also says to Hold.
